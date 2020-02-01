‘Raw deal to north Andhra Pradesh in Union Budget’

By | Published: 5:57 pm

Visakhapatnam: The Central budget on Saturday left the people in north Andhra a disappointed lot, Forum for Development of North Andhra has said.

Reacting to the budget proposals in the Parliament on the day, the general secretary of the Forum Ajay Sarma noted that there were no allocations for implementation of bifurcation promises, and no mention of special category status, Polavaram and special package for development of the backward north Andhra and Visakhapatnam railway zone. “Educational institutions such as IIM and IIPM in north Andhra don’t have their own buildings for the past six years. The Tribal University remains a non-starter due to lack of funds,” he pointed out.

He also expressed concern over the proposal to privatise LIC of India and other public sector undertakings besides the Visakhapatnam steel plant, and demanded the Centre to take corrective action.

