Rawal guides Isabella to victory in Hyderabad feature

Hyderabad: The Laxman Singh-trained Isabella was brilliantly ridden by Neeraj Rawal to victory in the Melbourne Racing Club Trophy 1400 metres, the feature event of the races held here on Monday.

RESULTS:

1. Vijays Singham (1), Reno Star (2), Wah Ms Zara (3), Angel Tesoro (4). W-Rs.-6, SHP-Rs. 9, THP- Rs. 11, P-Rs. 5, 6, 5, F-Rs. 9, Q-Rs. 6, Tanala-Rs. 9.

2. Lightning Fin (1), Rapid Fire (2), Zamora (3), Shivalik Valley (4). W-Rs.-232, SHP-Rs. 27, THP- Rs. 19, P-Rs. 29, 7, 6, F-Rs. 3,494,Q-Rs. 1,086, Tanala-Rs. 9,926.

3. Strategist (1), Alliston (2), Top Saga (3), Kimberly Cruise (4). W-Rs. 7, SHP-Rs. 21, THP- Rs. 13, P-Rs. 5, 7, 6, F-Rs. 30, Q-Rs. `24, T-Rs. 70.

4. Actually (1), Avantika (2), Treasure Striker (3). Seven Eleven (4). W-Rs.- 60, SHP-Rs. 27, THP- Rs. 21, P-Rs. 15, 9, 8, F-Rs. 249 Q-Rs. 135, T-Rs. 1,410.

5. Kionia (1), Silver Set (2), Dimension (3), Bar Et Law (4). W-Rs.-15, SHP-Rs. 16, THP- Rs. 17, P-Rs. 8, 5, 5, F-Rs. 32, Q-Rs. 20, T-Rs. 64.

6. Isabella (1), Phenomenal Cruise (2), Highly Acclaimed (3), Starlight (4). W-Rs.-8, SHP-Rs. 12, THP- Rs. 28, P-Rs. 7, 8, F-Rs. 18, Q-Rs. 11, T-Rs. 60.

7. Sarvatra(1), On My Way (2), Freedom Fire (3), Patron Saint (4). W-Rs.-13, SHP-Rs. 26, THP- Rs. 29, P-Rs. 7, 8, 7, F-Rs. 61, Q-Rs. 38, T-Rs. 105.

Jackpot 70%: Paid Rs. 815/-(Winning tickets 654).

Jackpot 30%: Paid Rs. 97/- (Winning tickets 2341).

Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 1,039/-(Winning tickets 62).

1st Treble: Paid Rs. 4,356/-(Winning tickets 12).

2nd Treble: Paid Rs. 91/-(Winning tickets 1086).

