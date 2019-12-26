Rawat undermining government: Owaisi

By | Published: 8:04 pm 8:06 pm

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi took exception to Army Chief General Bipin Rawat’s criticism over people leading violent protests on Citizenship Amendment Act, claiming such remarks undermine the government.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Asaduddin Owaisi observed that the Constitution demands that the Army should not interfere in civilian matters, that is what we decided when we had our independence differentiating India as a functional democracy from other South East Asian countries. “The Chief of Army Staff has undermined the Narendra Modi government and it is for the government to take notice of this,” he said.

He reminded that the Prime Minister in his website has mentioned that he participated in agitations against imposition of emergency responding to the call of Jayaprakash Narayan. “If what the Army Chief is saying is right then probably what Narendra Modi has done is also wrong. The country remembers why Admiral Vishnu Bhagawat was sacked for defiance of civil authority,” Asad said.

Reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat’s comment that all Indians are Hindus, Asad said that the RSS wants India to be a nation of one religion. “RSS wish is to make the whole diverse and colourful country into one religion, which it can never achieve till the Constitution is alive,” he said. RSS always speaks contradictory to the Constitution, he said adding that he had full belief in Telangana’s Ganga Jamuna tehzeeb. “The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is a secular man and till KCR is alive there will be no chance for RSS or BJP in the State. The secular forces in Telangana will stop CAA and NPR,” he said exuding confidence.

Asaduddin said that he will not regret opposing the CAA and the NPR like few BJP leaders are saying. “Jab Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya- there will be no regret as we are trying to save the Constitution from those who trying to run the country based on religion. Only those who have become dumb and blind will have to regret,” he said.

