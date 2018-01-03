Ray of hope for Kapra Lake

By | Ekalavya | Published: 12:44 am 1:08 am

Hyderabad: For long, residents in and around Kapra Lake had to struggle with a foul smell and unrestricted growth of horseshoe weed (Gurrapu Dekka). Moreover, there was a delay in the launch of cleaning and maintenance activities by authorities. This is when a few of them along with philanthropists and NGOs decided to take upon themselves and work towards its conservation.

The lake, which falls under the Kapra municipality, is located near Sainikpuri with a surface area of 113 acres.

In the past six to eight months, the lake has seen a series of activities aimed at cleaning up the environs and even the horseshoe weed. Last June, members of the Environmentalist Foundation of India too chipped in to clean up its banks.

Recently, the Chakrasiddh Healing Centre launched cleaning up activities with the support of a few individuals.

They have taken up the task to get rid of horseshoe weed, which has now infested a major portion of the lake. The initiative was launched by Sathya Sindhuja, founder of Chakrasiddh, with the support of Srinivasa Murthy Bhuvanagiri and K Srinivas from Amrutha Tools.

Gurrapu Dekka grows rapidly and covers the entire surface of the lake making it hard to clean manually. A team of five technicians from Mumbai are working for eight hours every day. They have deployed a lake weed harvester for clearing the weed.

The weed creates conditions ideal for mosquito breeding. It is also known to release methane gas and sucks out oxygen content from the lake, posing a threat to marine life.

“The harvester cuts the internal root network of the weed making it easier to clean. We dump the removed weed in an open ground. We started the cleaning process in September and will complete it by February,” said Binu Raghavan, site supervisor. Some 20 labourers are working to clear the cut pieces dumped in the open ground, he added.