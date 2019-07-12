Ray of hope for the underprivileged

By | Published: 9:00 pm

TalentSprint has released an insights report titled ‘Aspiration for a Global Tech Career among Young Women Engineers’. The data and analysis is based on the company’s Women Engineers (WE) programme, which recently received 7,276 applications from female engineering students attending 664 colleges and 83 universities, across 29 Indian States and Union Territories. An elaborate multi-stage selection process was then used to filter this large pool of applicants and invite 100 top applicants to the first cohort of the WE programme.

Dr Santanu Paul, co-founder and CEO at TalentSprint, said, “Poor gender diversity among top-tier technical talent is a widely acknowledged big problem among leading companies, and it is the primary driver for the WE programme. The analysis of WE applicants, as documented in the insights report, reveals there are many highly motivated women engineering students with great potential with no access to the right career tools in their immediate environment. WE is a merit-driven socio-economic inclusion programme to spot such women students from non-elite institutions and non-privileged backgrounds, give them exceptional training and professional access, and hopefully catapult them into the high end of global tech for the benefit of all.”

The TalentSprint’s ‘WE’ is supported by Google and will prepare 600 women engineers for global high tech careers over the next three years. The full insights report can be downloaded from https://talentsprintwe.com/insights-report.