Rayudu boost for Hyderabad team

Published: 7:52 pm

Hyderabad: The return of Ambati Rayudu, who came out of retirement, is a big boost to Hyderabad as they take on hosts and strong Karnataka in the opening Group A league match of the Vijay Hazare one-day tournament in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Hyderabad are placed in a tough group which has teams like Mumbai, Karnataka, Saurashtra, Andhra, Chhattisgarh among others. “It is a tough group but we are confident of a good show,’’ said captain Rayudu, who celebrated his 34th birthday on Monday. Hyderabad, whose participation was cleared at the last-minute last year, had a good outing last season before losing to Mumbai in the semifinals.

According to Rayudu, the team looks good. “It is all about self-belief. We have some talented players in the side who can deliver the goods. It is all about getting the act together.’’

The team is a blend of youth and experience. “I’m quite impressed with Thakur Thilak Verma. He is young and an exciting player. He has the hunger for success,’’ said Rayudu, whose experience will come good for Hyderabad.

The 18-year-old left-handed Verma was part of the Indian under-19 team that won the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. Verma was among the runs in that tournament. He struck a century against arch-rivals Pakistan. Verma may come number at No.3 with experienced Akshath Reddy and left-handed Tanmay Agarwal at the top. Akshath got a century in the recently concluded Duleep Trophy while Agarwal scored plenty of runs in the senior zonals. “I think the batting looks solid. We have to look for consistency,’’ said Rayudu.

Rayudu’s new deputy B Sandeep is a utility cricketer. The left-hander has the ability to come good against big teams but his inconsistency is the biggest drawback. The senior selectors brought in a new wicketkeeper Mallikarjun, who is also a hard-hitting batsman.

There is another newcomer in Mickil Jaiswal, who is a good bat and a leg spinner. Young players like left-hander Rohit Rayudu, who was in fine form in this tournament last year, Karthikeya Kak (medium pacer), Ravi Teja (all rounder), Saketh Sairam (off spinner) will get the opportunity to shine in a big platform like Hazare tournament.

Rayudu is excited that fast bowler Mohammad Siraj is back with the Hyderabad. “He will definitely add the firepower to the Hyderabad team,’’ said Rayudu. Siraj has returned to his old form and was impressive with the red-ball in the `A’ Test series against South Africa. In Siraj, left-arm seamer CV Milind and Ravi Teja, the Hyderabad team has a lively pace attack.

