Rayudu makes U-turn, to return to first class cricket

By | Published: 12:15 am 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: Making a sharp U-turn, Ambati Rayudu has not only decided to come out of retirement but also expressed his desire to play in all the three formats of the game.

The 33-year-old, who announced his retirement in a fit of anger earlier this year after he was ignored for the one-day World Cup, sent his letter of his comeback to the CoA of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and chairman of the selection committee Noel David. The David-led selection committee will shortly select the Hyderabad team for the Vijay Hazare one-day tournament that gets under way from September 25.

Incidentally, Rayudu had quit first class cricket last year and had announced that he would play only in shorter formats of the game before he made that surprise decision to retire during the England World Cup.

Although the HCA, in press note, said that Rayudu made himself available for the shorter format of the game, David clarified that Rayudu would play in all the three formats of the game. In his letter Rayudu thanked Chennai Super Kings, VVS Laxman and David as they had been very supportive during the tough time. According to Rayudu, the Chennai franchise, Laxman and David were instrumental in making him realise that he had enough cricket left in him.

“The decision to retire was taken in an emotional state and haste. I am looking forward to a wonderful season ahead with a very talented Hyderabad team and help the team realise its full potential. I will be available from the 10th of September to join the Hyderabad team,” Rayudu said in the letter.

Rayudu, who had played in 55 ODIs and six T20Is, had hinted of a comeback to cricket in Chennai a few days ago where he had said he is eager to play in the white-ball game. But today he made another surprise by expressing his desire to play in first class cricket also.

Commenting on Rayudu’s return, David said it was a welcome move. “We would like him to play again and also lead the Hyderabad team,” he said. Incidentally, the CoA had asked the last season’s senior selection committee of David, Vijay Mohan Raj, Vivek Jaisimha, Noshir Mehta and Arvind Shetty to pick the team because of the stalemate in HCA on the new Cricket Advisory Committee.