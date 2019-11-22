Rayudu opts out of Ranji team

By | Published: 12:22 am 12:19 am

Hyderabad: Ambati Rayudu, who came out of retirement and led Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare one-day tournament and T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, has expressed his inability to play in the upcoming Ranji Trophy championship, which starts from December 9.

The flamboyant batsman had quit from all formats of the game after he was overlooked from the Indian team for the June/July World Cup in England. But he announced his return to first class cricket in August this year and played in the two shorter formats of the game for Hyderabad.

However, in a sudden turn of events, according to reports, Rayudu sent a letter to RA Swaroop, chairman of the senior selection committee, saying that he would not be available for the Ranji season.

In Rayudu’s absence, Hyderabad will have a new captain in B Sandeep, who was Hyderabad’s top run-getter in T20 tournament. The left-hander has been named as captain of one of the two teams that will play practice matches. Tanmay Agarwal will lead the other side.

