RBI, Centre must walk together to revive growth

The Reserve Bank of India and the Union Government are two eyes of the Indian economy, where the RBI deals with monetary policy formulation and the Union deals with fiscal policy to influence the economy. But, the objective of both the eyes is to push, improve and stabilise the economy to ultimately achieve the goal of an egalitarian society.

Both policies, depending upon the economic situation, are supposed to be used in various combinations to achieve the set goals. And now, with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are on the verge of the abyss and if both the policies are not implemented in tandem and if the approach is not holistic and inclusive, India’s economy would be gloomed and miss an opportunity as we are enviably placed.

RBI, on its part, through its two major policy interventions, one in March and the other in April, has effectively been able to provide liquidity to banks for lending, etc. But, due to the tepid response from banks, it is not percolating from the banking system to the end-user, resulting in hitting the wall of risk aversion. Why? It is because banks have already retracted into a shell in the last few years and are apprehensive about lending in spite of pandemic.

Having realised that Targeted Long-Term Repo Operations (TLTRO) 1.0 did not meet the objective, the RBI Governor was clear in his TLTRO 2.0 that banks have to invest in investment grade bonds, commercial papers and non-convertible debentures of NBFCs, with 50% of Rs 50,000 crore targeted for small and midsized NBFCs and MFIs.

But, the picture shows the other way round, because, in spite of keeping target, NBFCs and MFIs are not getting it as there has not been any worthwhile interest in the said scheme. So, it has to be seriously looked into by the RBI.

RBI’s efforts

With the entire country under lockdown and virtually every economic activity at a standstill over one month now, every sector is looking at the RBI for making available liquidity in the system.

Responding to the call, the central bank has brought down reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% with the sole objective to push banks to lend the needy, be it MSMEs or other sectors, and push liquidity into the market through the banking system.

But, by and large, we have seen that banks are parking funds with the RBI instead of lending, which defeats RBI’s core scheme and objective of lending to various sectors. This reduction of 25 basis points, at most, brings down absorption under reverse repo operations to a few thousand crores from the present Rs 6.9 lakh crore lying with the RBI.

So, it appears that the RBI is trying to take care of the banking system; but, at the same time, the RBI has to equally take more care of businesses, manufacturing units and industry.

If the RBI really wants to pump in money into the market, it should bring down the reverse repo rate to 0.5%. Only then the wheels will start moving, manufacturing activity will begin, and we will be able to realise the message given by the Prime Minister that ‘Covid-19 taught us to be self-reliant and self-sufficient for majority of our needs.’

The RBI has also provided Rs 50,000 crore under Special Liquidity Facility (SLF) to Mutual Funds. But we had the Franklin Templeton episode a week later. But if one looks at utilisation, it is just a little over Rs 2,000 crore! So, the need of the hour is that NBFCs/MFIs/MFs should be allowed to have access to these funds in one way or the other with the RBI protecting the bank purchases of these papers from NBFCs under a separate category for inducing them to buy.

Secondly, in spite of the RBI taking various pro-active measures, the purpose of the monetary policy is not yielding the desired results of increasing the liquidity to desired sectors like the unorganised MSME and hospitality.

Centre’s package

Similarly, the second eye did not even blink after the March 27 announcement, while the whole nation is looking forward to the intervention from the Finance Ministry to shape the future at this crucial juncture. Any further delay in fiscal interventions would be akin to a patient dying while the operation succeeds.

While the liquidity did not reach where it is meant and needed, in spite of the best intentions; similarly, the fiscal stimulus, overtly delayed, will possibly not result in achieving the desired objective in full. Hence, it is high time the proposed package was announced sectorally, if not comprehensively, by sending positive signals to the economy.

The next intervention of the second eye could be that it can explore with the RBI asking banks to buy NBFC/MFI/MFs floated papers or debentures to the extent of 2% of their total bonds under ‘Special Category Covid’ to ensure liquidity to the MSMEs.

Due to Covid, the working capital of businesses — be it hospitality, aviation, transport, manufacturing or any other sector — has become virtually zero because there is no business for the last nearly 45 days. It means, effectively, two months’ business has gone out of 12 months; it comes to 17%. So, the Union Government has to give some cushion to these sectors.

The Government of India should immediately announce 25%-50% additional working capital to bring back crippled sectors to normalcy as against the 10% offered by the banks.

Approach of banks

To address and boost liquidity, the RBI has also brought down liquidity coverage ratio requirement to 80%. But, again, the RBI says that it will be restored in two phases ie, by April, 2021. The point to be asked is: Why banks are parking their funds with the RBI at a low interest of 4% or 3.75% under reverse repo while the MSME is starved of funds at 12%? Why banks are not lending money to the needy? Are banks playing safe?

If you look at the approach of banks over the years, it appears to be true. Banks are mainly focusing to keep their balance-sheets clean. If this is the trend and if the RBI’s approach is only to safeguard banks for such approach to protect the banking system, the banks fail in lending to businesses which help the engines of growth, particularly the MSMEs.

Secondly, the credit flow from banks to the MSME sector — which faced the brunt of demonetisation, GST, NPA issues, NBFC-related issues — during the last 4-5 years in continuum is miniscule. It is time alternative channels of credit such as NBFCs, MFIs were encouraged to reach these MSME borrowers with sufficient liquidity, appropriate checks and balances and supervisory controls in place.

Thirdly, a revised classification of MSMEs has been pending since long. A Bill was introduced in 2018 in Parliament but lapsed due to dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. The classification proposed in the Bill should be implemented by issuing an Ordinance forthwith.

Mutual funds

There is no doubt that mutual funds in India are the largest domestic investors in NBFCs debt papers. With the RBI’s help, NBFCs have now got an opportunity to improve their credit ratings which will make available better-rated credit papers of Nabard and Sidbi for subscription to mutual funds.

But, with Templeton Mutual Fund winding up six debt funds to the tune of Rs 26,000 crore, it has hit the confidence of mutual fund investors because it matters little whether it constitutes 1.5% or 15% of the total funds managed by the Indian mutual fund houses. One has to see, in the light of the Templeton episode, how banks use 50% funds under TLTRO for small and midsize NBFCs and how the RBI will restore confidence among investors.

It is welcome that the Government of India has promulgated an Ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act to protect doctors and frontline workers deployed to combat Covid-19 from attackers. With the same spirit, the government should also bring in an Ordinance to amend the FRBM Act to re-fix the FRBM limit which will provide elbowroom to States to get more finances to deal with the economic crisis due to Covid and subsequent lockdown.

We don’t just need interventions at the liquidity front, but more timely interventions on the fiscal front too as we are overtly delayed in our interventions. The government and the RBI together must take a holistic view of the entire situation in the light of Covid and crippling economy and together cure corona, endure corona, the lockdown and ensure that India as a whole, and economy in particular, rise from the ashes and become the world leader very soon with double-digit growth.

(Author is the Member of Lok Sabha from Chevella Constituency, Telangana. Contact: [email protected] Views expressed are personal)

