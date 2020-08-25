RBI expects inflation to firm up in coming months

By | Published: 8:47 pm 9:02 pm

Mumbai: Country’s headline inflation is expected to firm up further in the coming months largely due to disruptions in food and manufactured items’ supply chains, the Reserve Bank of India said in its annual report for 2019-20 released on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said headline inflation picked up strongly during the closing months of 2019-20 and the short-term outlook for food inflation has turned uncertain. “Disruptions in food and manufactured items’ supply chains could amplify sectoral price pressures, thus posing an upside risk to headline inflation. Heightened volatility in financial markets could also have a bearing on inflation,” said the RBI Annual Report 2019-2020.

All of these may influence inflation expectations of households, which are adaptive in nature, and show significant sensitivity to shocks to food and fuel prices, the report said.

Monetary policy, therefore, has to keep a constant vigil on price movements, especially as they can translate into generalised inflation.

According to government data, retail inflation rose to 6.93 per cent in July, mainly driven by rising prices of food items like vegetables, pulses, meat and fish. In its monetary policy review earlier this month, RBI had said that the retail inflation is expected to be at elevated levels during the second quarter, but may ease in the second half of the current fiscal year.

Supply chain disruptions persist, resulting in inflation pressures across segments, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the decisions taken by the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on August 6.

Going by the trend of global commodity price developments and weak demand conditions, consumer price inflation remained benign during 2019 and early 2020 in a number of economies the overall headline inflation was subjected to higher volatility in 2019-20 relative to the previous four years, underpinned by high flux in food prices, RBI said.

Within the food group, price spikes for different items occurred at different time points. The seasonal behaviour has changed in the case of prices of many food items such as, onion, ginger, brinjal, cauliflower, okra and green peas. Interestingly, despite being the most volatile item, seasonality in onion prices has declined significantly over the years, partly reflecting improvement in cold storage facilities, RBI said.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the globe, all commodity prices dipped. The shutdown of industries in China in February 2020 and later in Europe and the US led to a fall in demand for metals, easing their prices. Prices of food items like palm oil, soy oil, sugar and corn also declined with retrenchment in demand for ethanol and bio-diesel as crude oil prices declined,” the report said.

Exit Strategy needed for fiscal consolidation

Mumbai: The government should have a clear exit strategy and credible milestones for fiscal consolidation in the coming years, the Reserve Bank said on Tuesday in its annual report amid meeting the fiscal targets becoming more challenging due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Based on information from 25 states, the general government fiscal deficit increased from 5.4 per cent of GDP in 2018-19 to 6.5 per cent in 2019-20 (revised estimate). Further, outstanding liabilities rose to 70.4 per cent of GDP in 2019-20 (revised estimate) from 67.5 per cent in 2018-19, according to the annual report.

In 2020-21, fiscal deficit and outstanding liabilities are budgeted at 5.8 per cent and 70.5 per cent of GDP, respectively. However, based on provisional accounts information, the general government fiscal deficit, including all states, is expected to deteriorate further to about 7.5 per cent in 2019-20.

“Thus, the fiscal gains achieved in the previous two years were reversed in 2019-20,” the report said.

It noted that meeting the fiscal targets budgeted in 2020-21 has become even more challenging due to COVID-19, in view of containment measures and fiscal interventions for providing health infrastructure, helping vulnerable sections of the society and sector specific relief measures. “In this scenario, it is desirable to have a clear exit strategy with credible consolidation milestones and timelines in reworking the path towards fiscal rectitude in the coming years,” the report said.

Observing that most of the estimates for 2020-21 were worked out before the nation-wide lockdown, the report said, “given the shortfall in revenues – a direct fallout of subdued economic activity and increased expenditure requirement to fight the pandemic – the general government fiscal deficit and debt are likely to be materially higher than budgeted”.

About 2019-20, the report said the deterioration in major deficit indicators may be attributed to tax revenue shortfall, both cyclical and structural. At the same time, a significant curtailment in expenditure was justifiably avoided in view of the economic slowdown, which got accentuated from the second half of 2018-19.

The central government pegged its fiscal deficit for 2020-21 at Rs 7.96 lakh crore or 3.5 per cent of the GDP in the budget which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February. The estimate might be revised significantly in view of the economic disruptions due to COVID-19.

Fiscal deficit soared to seven-year high of 4.6 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2019-20, mainly on account of poor revenue realisation which dipped further towards the close of March because of lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus. The central government had announced a nearly Rs 21 lakh crore package in a bid to revive the coronavirus-hit economy.

The RBI expects the real GDP growth for the year 2020-21 as a whole to be negative. The official estimate of GDP for the first quarter of 2020-21 by the National Statistical Office (NSO) is scheduled to be released on August 31.

Independent regulator needed for targeted public investment

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India has called for setting up an independent regulator for targeted public investment to revive and crowd in private investment.

In its Annual Report 2019-20, it said that targeted public investment funded by monetisation of assets in steel, coal, power, land, railways and privatisation of major ports by Central and state governments under an independent regulator can be the way forward to revive and crowd in private investment.

“In fact, goods and services tax (GST) Council type of apex authorities can be set up in respect of land, labour and power to drive structural reforms,” the report said.

“They could include speedier implementation of the national infrastructure pipeline, a north-south and east-west road corridor together with a high-speed rail project that build on the successes of the golden quadrilateral, alongside steps to improve business sentiment and the environment for investment.”

According to the RBI, states can be encouraged to publicise the availability of litigation-free land in their jurisdictions with access to modern infrastructure.

“In the power sector, the opportunity has arrived to leapfrog India into becoming the world leader in renewable energy by incentivising the domestic production of solar panels and connecting dispersed transmission links with remote areas. For the sector as a whole, elimination of cross-subsidisation through the tariff structure and provision of subsidy, if any, through direct benefit transfer (DBT) should be a priority, along with due consideration to the privatisation of electricity distribution companies (discoms),” the report said.

“With regard to railways, there is a strong case for manufacturing units to be corporatised. The growth potential of land banks can be exploited, particularly in metropolitan areas, by long-term leasing to the private sector, including for development of commercial real estate. FDI into railways can be encouraged by removing bottlenecks in the access to infrastructure – land; procurement rules; project risk-sharing mechanisms.”

As per the report, a comprehensive policy is needed with regard to building adequate reserves of strategic materials, including the initiatives undertaken for crude oil. It cited the need for diversifying financing options.

“Alternatives to bank finance have to be assiduously cultivated – capital markets and FDI offer opportunities to bring in investors with a relatively longer-term view that is conducive to attracting durable capital as well as embedded technology. The setting up of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) in 2015 is a major strategic policy response in this direction,” RBI said in the report.

“Promotion of the corporate bond market, securitisation to enhance market-based solutions to the problem of stressed assets, and appropriate pricing and collection of user charges should continue to receive priority in policy attention.”

Besides, the Reserve Bank pointed out the need for an expanded footprints for specialised NBFCs classified as Infrastructure Finance Companies. Furthermore, it said that a big push to certain targeted mega infrastructure projects can reignite the economy.

“It is also time to turn to the unlocking of entrepreneurial energies and risk appetite by improving the business environment. Faster enforcement of contracts, including through expansion of judicial and insolvency capacities, would be a game changer,” the report said.

“Property registrations can be speeded up from the current 58 days, and a centralised website can provide real time information on all regulatory compliance requirements. In general, the compliance burden can be streamlined substantially.”

Additionally, it said the Covid-19 crisis can be converted into an opportunity by using online provision of education and training to implement reforms in the social infrastructure by skill development and reskilling so as to prepare a labour force equipped to keep pace with a big thrust on infrastructure.

Banking system is risk averse now

Mumbai: As the pandemic has brought about dire need for liquidity, the Reserve Bank of India has said that the banking sector needs to get out of the risk aversion mode and give credit to the productive sector of the economy.

In its Annual Report for 2019-20, the RBI said that risk aversion of banks from giving credit is hampering credit flow to productive sectors. “Turning to the financial sector, Indian banking has to be liberated from the risk aversion that is impeding the flow of credit to the productive sectors of the economy and undermining the role of banks as the principal financial intermediaries in the economy,” it said.

The report noted that the deterioration in the macroeconomic and financial environment is impinging on asset quality, capital adequacy and profitability of banks.

Further, it said that regulatory dispensations that the pandemic has necessitated in terms of the moratorium on loan instalments, deferment of interest payments and restructuring may also have implications for the financial health of banks, unless they are closely monitored and judiciously used.

“Although gross and net non-performing asset ratios had come down in March 2020 along with receding slippage ratios, the economic fallout of the pandemic is likely to test this resilience, especially since the regulatory accommodations announced in the wake of the outbreak have masked the consequent build-up of stress,” it said.

As per the report, a recapitalisation plan for public and private sector banks assumes critical importance. “The minimum capital requirements, which are calibrated on the basis of historical loss events, may no longer suffice to absorb post-pandemic losses,” the report said.

“The Reserve Bank has already advised banks and NBFCs to carry out Covid-19 stress tests and take necessary remedial measures proactively. The a bility to raise capital as well as build resilience to ensure financial stability in anticipation of more frequent, varied and bigger risk events than in the past shall be contingent on the governance standards in banks, particularly on strength of risk governance framework.”

Rates transmission improved: Report

Mumbai: Adjustments in banks’ deposit and lending rates in response to changes in the repo rate improved during 2019-20, especially in the second half of the year, the RBI said on Tuesday.

This was catalysed by the mandated linking of the interest rates on new loans to certain sectors such as personal and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), effective October 2019, to an external benchmark, the Reserve Bank said in its annual report.

The external benchmark can be the policy repo rate, three-month, six-month T-bill rates or any other benchmark published by the Financial Benchmarks India (FBIL).

During October 2019-June 2020, the weighted average lending rate of domestic (public and private sector) banks declined in respect of fresh rupee loans sanctioned for housing loans by 104 basis points (bps), vehicle loans by 102 bps, other personal loans by 115 bps and MSME loans by 198 bps, the report said.

Following the introduction of the external benchmark-based system of pricing of loans, 36 out of 66 banks adopted the policy repo rate as the external benchmark for floating rate loans to the retail and MSME sectors. Seven banks have adopted sector-specific benchmarks. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has cumulative reduced the key short-term lending rate (repo) by 250 basis points since February 2019.

“During the easing cycle since February 2019, transmission has been faster in respect of fresh rupee loans sanctioned by private sector banks vis-a-vis public sector banks. This was similar to the experience during the tightening cycle of June 2018-January 2019 when the transmission was quicker for private sector banks,” said RBI’s Annual Report 2019-20.

The weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans of private sector banks is usually higher than that of public sector banks, reflecting higher cost of funds. The report further said the share of loans to sectors such as agriculture, MSME, vehicle and credit cards in total loans sanctioned by private sector banks was higher than that of public sector banks during June 2020.

The sectoral WALRs in respect of fresh rupee loans to these sectors were also higher than the respective WALRs of public sector banks. “Monetary transmission remained uneven across sectors due to idiosyncratic features,” it added.

During the current easing cycle so far (February 2019-June 2020), interest rates on outstanding loans declined for majority of the sectors, including agriculture, industry (large), infrastructure, trade, housing and education, the report said.

The transmission to fresh rupee loans sanctioned has been better in respect of sectors such as housing, other personal loans and MSME loans, where new floating rate loans have been linked to an external benchmark, it noted.

“The mandated linking of interest rates on new floating rate loans to external benchmark in respect of personal and MSME loans is leading to faster monetary transmission, although it remains uneven across sectors,” the RBI said.

The central bank added that it would persevere with its initiatives to further improve monetary transmission. The report also said that overall, the Reserve Bank’s various operations (including forex purchases, open market operations, and long term repo operations) injected durable liquidity of Rs 5.76 lakh crore in 2019-20 and Rs 3.09 lakh crore in Q1 2020-21.