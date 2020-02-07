RBI move evokes mixed response from developers  

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday decided to permit extension of the date of commencement of commercial operations (DCCO) of project loans for commercial real estate, delayed for reasons beyond the control of promoters, by another one year without downgrading the asset classification in line with the treatment accorded to other project loans for the non-infrastructure sector.

RBI also said that the scheduled commercial banks will be allowed to deduct the equivalent of incremental credit disbursed by them as retail loans for residential housing over and above the outstanding level of credit to these segments.

The RBI’s move to ease rules for projects delayed for reasons beyond the control of promoters by one year will provide the much needed elbow room for developers but the sector was expecting much more than that to bring in stability, say experts.

Credai Telangana chairman G Ram Reddy told Telangana Today, “The DCCO extension will bring respite to developers in other parts of the country but not those in Telangana. Those developers who were in stress are going to be affected. RBI considers reasons such as delays in material availability & government approvals, strikes and natural disasters as factors that are beyond control of promoters. Telangana developers were not only expecting a rate cut but also reversal of input tax norm, as it is leading to double taxation. This is adding pressure. ”

Ramesh Nair CEO & country head, JLL India, said, the real estate sector showed resilience with the residential sector across the top seven cities recording a growth of 6 per cent y-o-y in the number of units sold in 2019, in spite of muted consumption trends. Moreover, the Government’s focus on affordable housing through a slew of measures like extension of tax holiday and the benefit under section 80 EEA is expected to have an over-arching impact on the homebuyer sentiment. RBI’s move to ease the projects delayed for reasons beyond the control of promoters by one year will help developers.

On keeping the repo rates unchanged, he opined, “The repo rate breached the 10-year low mark in October, 2019 at 5.15 per cent. The past trends indicate that further rate cuts would have been ineffective in reviving growth. The revival of economic growth depends on the balance between fiscal and monetary policies which weigh on the consumer sentiment,” he added,

Shishir Baijal, CMD, Knight Frank India, said, “With the lower provisioning requirement for retail loans extended to housing segment, we hope that the new measure will translate into lower cost of loans for home buyers as well. The encouragement also comes to the development side of the business where the long-standing industry demand for asset classification has been addressed. This will augment liquidity situation for developers too. With these two significant initiatives by the RBI, the real estate sector will hope to make a faster come back.”

