RBI spotlights long-term reforms

Published: 13th Dec 2019

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its 5th bi-monthly policy review, while keeping the repo rate intact based on the evolving macroeconomic setting, focused on strengthening the structure of cooperatives following the failure of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank. Exposure limits of urban cooperative banks (UCBs) and priority sector lending norms are being rationalised to reduce the concentration of credit risk and enable greater participation in financial inclusion.

Along with enhanced supervision and early recognition of financial distress by the RBI, the UCBs with asset size of over Rs 500 crore will be brought under the Central Repository of Information on Large Credits reporting framework from December 31, 2019. To improve cybersecurity preparedness and to protect customers, a baseline cybersecurity framework and setting up of security operations centre for UCBs will be prescribed in a calibrated sequence.

Secondary Market for Loans

Other significant regulatory dispensations include setting up of a self-regulatory body on the lines of recommendations of Task Force on Ssecondary market for corporate loans to standardise documents and procedures for corporate loans. This is missing now.

The scope for setting up new banks has increased with licences for Small Finance Banks (SFBs) now available ‘on tap’. Cooperative banks can also apply for conversion with certain relaxations. Besides, relaxations in the operation of International Financial Service Centre Banking Unit, NBFC peer-to-peer lenders and introduction of new prepaid payment instruments will go a long way in deepening forex, lending and digital markets. These efforts are towards creating a better long-term ecosystem for the flow of credit to trade and commerce.

Near-term Policies

Maintaining equilibrium between interest rates and inflation trajectory is challenging, particularly when the transmission of policy rates is slow and is unable to revive the investment climate that is clouded with the threat of rising food prices. But keeping in view the multiple doses of economic stimulus and front-loaded repo rate cut of up to 135 basis points since February, the RBI opted to pause the rate to allow transmission of relief already provided.

Given the deepening slowdown of the economy, traditional monetary tools did not prove effective. Bank credit growth continues to dither in single digit, incremental rise in deposits too is low with more of pubic savings flowing to post offices. Lack of appetite of the corporate sector to expand, weak investment sentiments, deteriorating employment potentiality and protracted contraction in industrial production along with looming headwinds of inflation have squeezed household consumption. Even linking of lending rates to external benchmark – repo rate for retail and MSME sectors — did not significantly bring down rates as rising credit risk perception of borrowers and lingering asset quality woes neutralised its impact. Hence, the cost of credit continues to remain high.

The gross domestic product (GDP) grew at 4.5% and gross value added (GVA) stood at 4.3% in Q2 of FY20. The RBI revised its GDP outlook downwards from 6.1% in the October policy to 5% now – 4.9-5.5% in H2 and 5.9-6.3% for H1 of 2020-21. It expects economic revival to manifest beginning in FY21 with repeat doses of economic stimulus and relief packages already operationalised. With retail inflation in October climbing to a 16-month high of 4.62% due to rising food prices, the RBI too raised its CPI-led inflation expectations to 5.1-4.7% for H2 of 2019-20 and 4-3.8% for H1 of 2020-21, with risks broadly balanced but is still contained within the inflation glide path +/-2% over 4% to range between 2% and 6%.

Green Shoots

Encouraged by the growth in public administration, defence and other services that accelerated in line with the surge in government final consumption expenditure, early signs of revival are on the horizon. Agricultural GVA growth increased marginally despite contraction in kharif production in the first advance estimates. Rabi sowing is catching up and storage in major reservoirs, the main source of irrigation, was at 86% of the full reservoir level as on November 28 as compared with 61% in the same period a year ago.

Though many of the RBI surveys indicate continuing decelerating trends, stakeholders should work towards inclusive approach in reviving growth sentiments picking up positives from the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing that increased from 50.6 in October to 51.2 in November, driven up by an increase in new orders and output. It is necessary to desist from continuing pessimism so that the economy at the bottom of the pyramid is able to exude confidence to tread the growth path and restart economic activities that had considerably slowed after demonetisation.

It is now up to the banks, government agencies, non-government associations of trade and industry to totally involve with the economic units to ensure end use of the initiatives taken thus far. Unless agencies in the value chain responsible for the implementation of policies and spread of awareness participate in an inclusive mode, it will be difficult to make policies deliver. The role of micro agencies is important to revive the economy using all resources available in the system.

In balancing policy perspectives, the 5th bi-monthly policy weighs high on long-term structural reforms keeping near-term initiatives on hold allowing change agents to work hard to optimise those which are already operationalised. The acid test in the last quarter of the fiscal will rest on the implementation strategies of line management of the economy to realise the desired outcome.

(The author is Adjunct Professor, Institute of Insurance and Risk Management, Hyderabad)

