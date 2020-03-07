RBI’s rescue act

Published: 12:00 am 6:29 pm

The Reserve Bank of India has finally said no to Yes Bank’s poor governance record and its inability to raise fresh capital. By superseding the troubled lender’s board and imposing a month-long moratorium, the central bank has come to the rescue of depositors and signalled its intention to bring stability to the financial system at a time when confidence in the NPA-laden banking sector is at its lowest. However, the intervention was long overdue as the beleaguered bank, the fifth largest in the private sector with 29 lakh accounts and Rs 2.09 lakh crore deposits, was steeped in a pile of bad loans and unable to mobilise capital. The signs of the brewing crisis were there for all to see and the year-long efforts of the bank management to raise capital remained unsuccessful, prompting the RBI to move in to contain the damage. The predicament of Yes Bank, which was once the toast of high and mighty, is a reflection of how imprudent practices of the founders can damage the credibility of the banking industry. With lax regulatory supervision and little accountability, founder and former chief executive officer Rana Kapoor ran the bank aground, sold his shares and left a huge mess. The financial position of the bank, founded in 2003, underwent a steady decline largely due to its inability to raise capital to address potential loan losses and resultant downgrades, triggering invocation of bond covenants by investors, and withdrawal of deposits.

The lender turned wobbly due to surging bad loans and management uncertainty when the RBI declined to extend the term of Kapoor as chief executive in 2018. The troubled bank is in dire need of capital because of deterioration in its asset quality, NPA provisioning, and losses. It needs more than Rs 10,000 crore as capital for growth. Though the RBI has asked depositors not to panic, after capping the withdrawals at Rs 50,000 for now, the situation among those with medium to high deposits, including those with company accounts, is bound to send distress signals across the board. Over the next few weeks, the central bank will try to put in place a scheme for reconstruction or amalgamation for the bank whose assets were valued at Rs 3.71 lakh crore in June 2019. However, the recovery process is going to be long and arduous. A consortium led by SBI could infuse funds to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore to save the bank from collapsing. This is the first time that RBI has taken such drastic action with respect to a big bank since July 2004 when the regulator got state-run Oriental Bank of Commerce to take over Global Trust Bank to rescue the private sector lender.

