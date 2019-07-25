RBVRR Educational Society to grant financial assistance to TS students

By | Published: 6:43 pm 7:48 pm

Hyderabad: Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy Educational Society is providing financial assistance to students going abroad for higher studies by sanctioning one way air fare. Students hailing from rural agricultural families from Telangana State are eligible. The interest-free advance is refundable after three years.

Interested students can download the form from www.rbvrres.com and submit with all details enclosing copies of I-20 and other documents on or before July 29. Interviews for the selection of candidates will be held on July 31, according to a society press release here on Thursday.

