RBVRR society offers air fare to Telangana rural students

Hyderabad: RBVRR Educational Society in Abids is offering an advance for one-way airfare to students of rural agricultural families from Telangana State going abroad for higher studies.

The interest free advance is refundable after three years.

Those interested in applying can download the form from www.rbvrres.com.

The last date for submission of forms with copies of I-20 and& other relevant documents is December 28. Interviews for the selection of candidates will be held on December 31, according to a press release issued by the society here on Monday.

