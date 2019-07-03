RC Puram’s last MPP general body meeting held on Wednesday

By | Published: 12:39 am

Sangareddy: The last Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) meeting of Ramachandra Puram mandal (RC Puram) in Sangareddy district was held on Wednesday.

Unlike other Mandal Parishads, RC Puram would never have a Mandal Parishad meeting in the future because all the villages under it were either merged with GHMC or formed into a municipality in the last few years.

After the Mandal system was introduced in 1987, TRS MLC V Bhupal Reddy was elected as the first MPP of the mandal in 1987. Since then, Manick Prabhu Goud, Anuradha, Madhavi and N Yadagiri Yadav were elected as MPPs. Yadav was the last serving MPP. Papi Reddy, Sayyed Jameel, Kranthi Kiran and Ramulu Goud were elected as ZPTCs during the same period.

During the formation of new districts and mandals in 2016, a part of RC Puram mandal was divided to create Ameenpur mandal. Since the mandal was already having two GHMC Corporators — a majority of rural and urban parts merged into Ameenpur mandal — it was left with Tellapur and four other villages located in its neighbourhood.

Deciding to create Tellapur municipality, the State government merged the four villages — Usman Nagar, Kollur, Idulanagulapally and Velimela — in Tellapur municipality. As RC Puram mandal was having no rural areas left, no MPTC or ZPTC election was conducted this year.

During the last general body meeting on Wednesday, the MPP, Yadgagiri Yadav, MPTCs, former MPTCs and MPPs bid an emotional adieu. They were felicitated on this occasion. MLC Bhupal Reddy went nostalgic by remembering his association with the mandal.

Interestingly, Ameenpur mandal, which was bifurcated from RC Puram in 2016, will have an elected Mandal Praja Parishad this time too. Since the newly created Ameenpur has no meeting hall to conduct its first general body meeting, the first meeting would be held at the RC Puram mandal Praja Parishad meeting hall on Thursday.