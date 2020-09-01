RCB add Zampa as cover to Chahal

Zampa’s inclusion has further boosted RCB’s spin arsenal as the franchise already has the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Moeen Ali and Pawan Negi in the squad.

By | Published: 12:35 pm 12:21 pm

Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have brought in Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa as a replacement for Kane Richardson, who has pulled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he is expecting the birth of his first child.

“We are disappointed to not have Kane’s skills with us this IPL, as he was certainly on top of his game. However, once we found out Kane and Nyki’s baby was due during the IPL, it’s an exciting time, and we were fully supportive of Kane wanting to be at the birth of their first child,” RCB head coach Mike Hesson said.

“When looking at our squad for UAE conditions, we felt it was an opportunity to bring in another quality leg-spinner in Adam Zampa to provide cover for Chahal and also give us extra options if conditions suit spin as expected during the tournament,” Hesson added.

Both Richardson and Zampa are currently in England as part of Australia’s squad for the three T20Is and as many ODIs against England beginning September 4.

The 13th edition of the IPL is slated to start from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE.