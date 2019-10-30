RCEP bad for India, warns Congress

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which India is, by all accounts, ready to become a signatory to, will spell disaster for the country and livelihoods across the nation, Congress party warned on Tuesday.

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Prof Gourav Vallabh, addressing a press conference here, warned that the secrecy with which the BJP government at the Centre was pursuing its RCEP agenda, would be the government’s third big blow to the country’s economy after demonetisation and haphazard implementation of the Goods and Services Tax regime.

The RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement among 16 countries – 10 belonging to ASEAN, China, South Korea and Japan along with member countries – India, Australia and New Zealand.

“The BJP government has already turned Reserve Bank of India into ‘Bank of India’ after robbing RBI of its reserves, he said referring to the Centre taking Rs 1.76 lakh of the bank’s surplus reserves. The Central government has shown an uncanny consistency in its ability to strike at the economy every time it said it will revive the economy. RCEP will be yet another such act,” Prof Vallabh said.

Industry and trade bodies, farmers’ organizations and others have no idea what the RCEP deal is all about. There are no cost-benefit studies and the Centre is maintaining secrecy on the deal despite widespread resistance from domestic industry, farmer groups, civil society organizations and opposition political parties.

The deal with turn India into a dumping ground for goods from China. Even without RCEP, imports from China are four times India’s exports to that country, he said and called on people to voice their opposition to India becoming a signatory to RCEP.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.