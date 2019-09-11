RDX Love will create ripples at box office

By | Published: 9:45 pm

The theatrical trailer of RDX Love may very well create the same impact of its predecessor, going by producer C Kalyan’s words. The trailer released recently has already created lot of curiosity among fans.

“RDX Love will also storm the theatres after release followed by the thunderous trailer. This film is about a girl sacrificing her chastity for a sacred cause for the benefit of her village.She strives and struggles for upholding the ideals of her mother.

After RDX Love’s release, no doubt she will emerge as another Vijayashanti,” said C Kalyan. Although he was initially apprehensive about the budget as it appeared that it will not recover even half of the investment.

“But, when Payal Rajput insisted on doing it even at the cost of staking other projects, her conviction pushed me forward. Despite working in 50 degree temperatures, they completed the full film in only 75 days. I thank our director Bhanu Shankar for his tremendous effort,” Kalyan said.

Actor Payal Rajput who was seen in a very glamorous and bold avatar in RX 100 hopes that the new film will open up more opportunities for her in the industry. “Kissing scenes and other romantic elements were just a part of the film.

I am aware that certain shots were objectionable, but on the whole, the film will educate, entertain and warn viewers. RDX Love is going to delight the audience and bring laurels to the entire team,” said Payal. Aditya Menon who plays a negative role in the film said, “Just a word is enough to trust a woman who has character.”

Senior director VV Vinayak who attended the trailer release of RDX Love hoped that it brings lot of fortune to the producer. “C Kalyan keeps on making films irrespective of what he can earn out of it or what he loses at the end. His passion is to make films. But, RDX Love may be a turning point in his career,” said Vinayak.