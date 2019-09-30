Re-admission drive at BR Ambedkar Open University

By | Published: 12:21 am 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: Dr BR Ambedkar Open University is conducting a special re-admission drive for undergraduate programmes. The university took this decision in view of several representations from students belonging to 2001 to 2008 batches seeking a chance to clear backlog.

All the degree students of 2001 to 2008 batches, who could not complete course were informed to approach the Director (Student Services) at University Head Quarters Hyderabad to avail the one time opportunity, it said.

The varsity directed students to immediately pay requisite fee immediately and take special re-admission. Meanwhile, the varsity announced that last date for submission of application for admissions into undergraduate, Postgraduate, PG diplomas and certificate programmes is September 30. For details, visit the university portal www.braouonline.in or contact help desk numbers 7382929570, 7382929580, 7382929590 and 7382929600.