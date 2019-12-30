Reach out to voters: Harish Rao

By | Published: 12:38 am

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has called upon the party leaders to make use of the social media to reach out the voters ahead of the Municipal elections. During a meeting with key party leaders of Sangareddy and Sadhasivapet Municipalities here on Sunday, Rao guided them to take the development works carried out by the government in the past five years into the public.

Saying that they have taken up various development works by spending over Rs 80 crore in these two municipalities, Rao said that TRS government alone can get Medical College to Sangareddy. Stating that there was no drinking water issue in the district as of now, the Minister promised to make Sangareddy district prosperous by availing Godavari water to Singur project soon.

Also read Congress leaders join TRS in Gajwel Constituency

The Minister appointed MP, Medak, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, senior TRS leaders, Patlolla Jaipal Reddy and Bakki Venkataiah as the in-charges of Sangareddy and Sadhasivapet Municipal elections.

Guiding the MP and other leaders on election strategy, the Minister said that they will also appoint a five-member committee to select the candidates. Saying that they will also appoint incharges to every ward to carry out the campaign with a perfect strategy, Rao has urged them to work in coordination to help the party win the election with an ease.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter