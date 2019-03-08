Reach out to voters, KTR to partymen

By | Published: 12:47 am 12:51 am

Hyderabad: TRS working president K T Rama Rao on Friday wanted the party leaders to focus more attention at the booth level and ensure at least 75 per cent vote share for the party.

Addressing party leaders and functionaries from Malkajgiri Parliamentarty constituency at Kompalli, he said party leaders should strive to strengthen the support base of the organisation at the booth level, village level and division level instead of going places as part of the campaign ignoring the needs of the local electorate.

He wanted the party men to work hard to get majority in the LB Nagar assembly segment where the party did not fare well in the assembly elections.

He said people, irrespective of their past political affiliations, are ready to vote for KCR and his party because of the development witnessed in the State.

The contesting candidates must try to reach out to every voter.

He said Hyderabad witnessed rapid development. Even round-the-clock water supply would be a reality in the city soon.