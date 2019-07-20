Where have the readers gone?

By | LN Coyalkar | Published: 12:45 am 10:57 pm

The blight affecting bookshops in Hyderabad shows no signs of a letup with the Walden Bookstore near Greenlands being the latest to issue a closure notice recently to the public and its patrons, with a heavy heart. Launched in July 1990, the store, which became quite popular, rues over the notice after nearly three decades of service to readers and bookworms. The outlet has become “unviable due to several reasons, including online selling, traffic conditions and the changing reading habits,” regrets the note.

It is true that there has been a remarkable change in the reading habits that was rightly vouched by the fact that Hyderabad failed to figure in the Amazon India’s Annual Reading Trends Report not too long ago, which placed Bengaluru at the helm for its voracious reading appetite followed by Mumbai and Delhi as second and third respectively. As if this was not enough, Hyderabad has also been called a philistine city by none other than the writer and historian William Dalrymple sometime ago over the neglect and disregard of monuments and heritage sites.

Online vs offline stores

As is happening with many trades, the emergence of online marketing has been hitting the book business hard in Hyderabad. The last few years have seen the closure of quite a few prominent bookshops due to declining sales. “The city is not a place for book trade as there are not many who love or read books, apart from some subject books,” is the common refrain of most of the troubled businessmen.

A friend, who recently scoured the city’s prominent shops for Britain’s popular literary magazine Granta in vain, was told to get it online. Non-availability of titles disappoints many readers, who visit shops for a particular book. Also piqued was an aesthete who, having read rave reviews, failed to fetch the title I, the Salt Doll: A Memoir by Vandana Mishra, a theatre actor of the yore.

Gone are the days of sauntering into an outlet for a leisurely browse to buy something, for the swanky stores that used to be chock-a-block with a wide range of books now present a pathetic sight. Most of their space is now taken up by stationery, novelties, curios and music albums.

Outlets that shut shop

The city boasted of some fairly good book shops not long ago but decreasing clientele and other factors saw their liquidation. The oldest to down the shutter was the CLS Bookshop on Nampally Road. A.A. Hussain & Co., another old outlet on the busy Abids Road, it is said, fell prey to rapacious developers.

The Bengaluru-based Gangarams outlet and Kadambi in Secunderabad’s Clock Tower area, too, got shut. On the verge of closure a few years ago, with depleted stocks, an exasperated manager of Gangarams remarked: “Hyderabadis love to eat biryani but they don’t buy books.”

Odyssey, the chain of stores started in a big way, got folded up quite soon. Another outlet, Akshara, launched by a keen and enthusiastic Vijayawada couple, too, has gone into oblivion but not before making a spirited attempt by stocking a surfeit of titles and holding regular book-reading sessions by authors. And lastly, the left-leaning guys will not forget the outlet in Kacheguda that used to be frequented for leftist literature and magazines like Mainstream and Economic and Political Weekly, and for films and documentaries made by leftist filmmakers.

Eroding reading culture

Besides the overhead costs and expenses borne by book traders, the altering values too have been eroding the reading culture. The last few years have seen a shift in educational priorities with more and more students going for computer sciences, engineering and technology rather than opting for arts and humanities.

Concurring with the view that the city is a sort of backwater for bibliophiles, K Sudhakar Goud, former chief librarian of Hyderabad’s British Council branch, says categorically that Hyderabad never had a general reading culture. Barely do you see youth these days poring over newspapers or some literature other than the tomes dealing with their subjects, he rues. And it’s seen that the pursuit to excel in competitive examinations in banking and government services is what draws the aspiring students to libraries.

The recent shifting of the British Library has come as a let-down to many. And it is felt that this may be a prelude to its closure as it happened with the British Council libraries branches in other cities.

Flourishing second-hand outlets

In this dismal scenario, the only setups that are subsisting are the secondhand shops some of which sell books by weight. These outlets stocked with recent and old, discarded tomes draw discerning and avid readers, who patiently peruse the dusty heaps in hope of stumbling on some classic or a particular title that had eluded them. Run mostly by those who started as Sunday pavement sellers, these second-hand book outlets, that dot various parts of the city, are usually housed in less expensive or rundown accommodations to overcome the rent hassle.

And this is precisely the reason why the city’s little-known local sellers and secondhand dealers usually outnumber outstation traders at the Hyderabad Book Fair. And also the vernacular stalls and the city’s secondhand outlets draw more number of people every year at the fair.

Though gadgets like Kindle, iPads and smartphones have become new sources of reading, accessing and storing information, there are quite a few who still prefer books. Holding a book, turning its pages, taking in every word and sentence unhurriedly and lingering over them is a different experience for some.

This online era is seeing the disintegration of book shops and the disappearing of newsstands. It can only be hoped that the printed word will hold its ground in this online and Internet age.

