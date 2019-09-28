Reading about myself makes me uncomfortable, says Akshaye Khanna

By | Published: 7:06 pm

Akshaye Khanna doesn’t like to be constantly written about or photographed, and barely reads stuff about himself. The actor says he doesn’t want to lead his life under the spotlight, adding that reading about himself makes him uncomfortable. “It is much more now than the time when I started out. That time there was nothing like that,” Akshaye said while opening up about how the level of public scrutiny has increased for an actor.

“I don’t like being out there all the time, or being constantly written about or photographed. I don’t like to be always in the press, or on television or always be on seen. It is not how I like to lead my life. I barley read stuff about myself. Even when I see some article about myself in a paper or a magazine, nine out of 10 times, I skip it,” he added.

Why is that? “Reading about myself on public platforms makes me uncomfortable. I don’t like it. I read other people’s interviews or articles, but when it comes to myself, if I see something about myself then I immediately turn over the page,” said the 44-year-old actor.

Son of late actor-turned-politician Vinod Khanna, Akshaye made his acting debut as a romantic hero in 1997 with Himalay Putra, after starring in multi-starrer Border in the same year. But, he hasn’t seen the film since the time it released. “I haven’t seen Himalay Putra since the time it released. I can’t say there is any special reason for not seeing it. But, I don’t watch my older films. It doesn’t give me a kick,” he said. After his debut, Akshaye continued his hit romantic streak with projects like Aa Ab Laut Chalen, Taal and Dil Chahta Hai.

He also added comedy films such as Hulchul and Hungama to his resume. He explored darker roles with Humraaz, Race, Naqaab, Dishoom and recent release Section 375. Directed by Ajay Bahl, Section 375 is a courtroom drama where Richa Chadha plays the public prosecutor who is fighting the case of a rape victim Anjali Dangle, played by Meera Chopra. Akshaye is seen as a lawyer trying to defend the guy being accused of rape.