Reading made fun with interactive sessions in Hyderabad govt schools

By | Published: 6:48 pm 6:49 pm

Youngistaan Foundation celebrated World Read Aloud Day with 800 children at eight government schools in the city. The volunteers put together a one-of-a-kind interactive one-hour read-aloud session for the children who belong to various backgrounds and families.

In the Read-Aloud session, the young volunteers gathered 50 to 80 children at each location and together read a story with a mix of text, voice modulations, and expressions, to ensure what they read was also felt.

The session aimed at expanding the child’s imagination, build vocabulary, enhance their fluency, reading and decoding skills. It also encouraged the child to think while reading.

A 10-year-old Sri Gayatri from a school at Moosapet said, ”I was never taught to read like this before”. Another student from Secunderabad school, K Lakshmi adds, “I was too shy to read in my class earlier. But from now on, I will read books in front of my classmates, loudly, I liked this fun way of reading.”

Apart from this, the organisation works extensively on seven UN SDG’s like food and nutrition, education, gender equality, no poverty, conduct awareness on menstrual hygiene, child sexual abuse everyday throughout the year with over 10,000 registered volunteers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter