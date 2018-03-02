‘Ready Player One’ to release in India on March 30

By | Published: 3:04 pm

New Delhi: Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg’s next sci-fi action adventure ‘Ready Player One’ will release in India on March 30.

The Warner Bros. Pictures project is based on Ernest Cline’s similarly titled bestseller, a statement said.

The cinematic adaptation of ‘Ready Player One’ promises to take audience through the journey of near-future where the population spends most of its time in an interconnected virtual space called as OASIS.

It features Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn and TJ Miller, along with Simon Pegg and Oscar winner Mark Rylance.

Set in 2045, ‘Ready Player One’ centres on a quest for digital Easter Egg left behind by James Halliday, the creator of virtual reality world – OASIS.

When he dies, he releases a video challenging its users to find his egg, which will give the finder his fortune.