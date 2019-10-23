Ready to hold municipal polls: CM KCR

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday instructed officials to be ready to hold municipal elections as and when the State Election Commission decides to hold them.

Following the High Court’s clearance to hold the elections after it dismissed writ petitions filed against holding of the polls on Tuesday, the Chief Minister on Wednesday held a review with Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao and senior officials at Pragati Bhavan on the government’s preparedness for conducting the polls.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the readiness of the government to conduct the elections will be conveyed to the State Election Commission.

