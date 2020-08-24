Ready to run Metro services: HMRL

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: After easing travel restrictions and permitting interstate travels, speculations are rife that the Central government may permit Metro operations from September as part of the fourth phase of unlocking Covid-19 restrictions. According to reports, metro services may be launched in New Delhi but with heavy restrictions and measures of physical distancing.

Since March 23, when the lockdown was first announced, Metro commercial operations in Hyderabad had been suspended. The Hyderabad Metro officials, however, have said there are no clear instructions from the Centre. “There is still no information about easing the restrictions. We are yet to receive instructions regarding commencement of Metro operations,” said Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy.

Meanwhile, HMRL is continuing with trials and checks of the entire system to ensure that metro services are ready soon after receiving the green signal from the Centre to start operations.

Metro officials are checking all the components like the rolling stock and overhead electric traction on all the three corridors in Hyderabad. “All the maintenance pertaining to the trains and other components are being thoroughly checked,” NVS Reddy said. Metros across the country are conducting trials and checks to keep the entire system in place and avoid any glitches in the services.

