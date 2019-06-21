Real estate extortionist held in Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 12:17 am

Mahabubnagar: Jadcherla police, based on a tip-off, arrested a serial real estate extortionist from whose possession a country-made pistol and 27 rounds of live ammunition were seized on Friday. Md Farookh Ahmed (40), a resident of Karmanghat in Hyderabad, was already booked in three cases for illegal possession of arms and other cases in Kalwakurthy, Nampally and Vangoor police stations. However, he didn’t mend his ways and kept an unauthorised gun (which he procured from Meerut and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh) and allegedly threatened realtors in the name of a realtor whose aliases were Saithan Farookh and Javeed. Jadcharla police have seized 3 cell phones and a car from his possession during the search operation.

