Real estate fraudster held for duping people in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime police on Tuesday arrested a real estate fraudster on charges of cheating people to the tune of Rs 90.5 lakh on the pretext of selling land.

The arrested identified as S Nagaraju (33), from Mohan Nagar in Saroornagar, is a native of Chennaram village in Khammam. In 2018, Nagaraju approached one B Srinivas Reddy of Pocharam village introducing himself as P Saket and offering a 380-yard plot on sale in Ghatkesar. Srinivas, after negotiation, transferred Rs 15 lakh into different bank accounts provided by Nagaraju. After payment, Nagaraju stopped responding to his calls and messages. After being realised that he was cheated, Srinivas lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime police.

Nagaraju, according to police, had discontinued his studies with Masters of Science and took to real estate business and share marketing in 2010. He set up a real estate office at LB Nagar and subsequently did share marketing by taking a franchise in Sharekhan. “He frequently used to go to casinos in Goa but lost heavily. To overcome his financial crisis, he began cheating people,” police said. Nagaraju also made friends with people at casinos, collected their bank account details and ATM cards and fraudulently made transactions.

“He collected information of sale of plots from websites and newspaper classifieds and contacted the original plot owners. He collected the copies of sale deeds through WhatsApp. He also made calls to realtors posing as the owner of plots wanting to sell out them,” police said. Once the cash was transferred to his accounts, he would go incommunicado, said the police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .