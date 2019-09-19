Real estate industry pins hope on GST Council meeting

By | Published: 12:01 am 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: Real estate segment is pinning its hopes on the ensuing GST Council meeting this Friday for a reduction in GST. While the Government has last week announced to set up a Rs 20,000 crore stress funds to complete stalled projects, developers from the city did not seemed enthused about it. At present, affordable housing is subjected to GST at 1 per cent and other housing projects are subjected to 5 percent GST. Commercial units are taxed 12.5 per cent. Industry body Credaisaid that unlike in other goods and services the benefit of input tax credit is denied to the real estate sector. Unlike with other goods and services, the benefit of input tax credit is denied to the real estate sector.

According to Credai Hyderabad president P Ramakrishna Rao, land component is bring subject to GST by treating it as service of transfer of development rights. This is against the basic principle that says GST cannot be charged on land component.

We are now given a partial exemption. “In many cases, the land-owners part with their land for consideration to be received in monetary or non-monetary form,” he said about the various models being adopted in the real estate. The industry wants an unconditional exemption to assignment of right to purchase immovable property, supply of additional FSI/ transferable development rights and for development rights under joint development agreements. “In this, the cash outflow for land procurement is minimum (in most cases nil). This helps in faster completion of projects since funds are used directly towards construction activity and not towards land procurement,” he explained.

“GST is applicable on construction services provided by builders or developers. The nature of the activity does not change whether it is a residential unit orcommercial unit,” Rao said. The revised GST scheme, which came into effect from April 2019, puts GST at 12.5 per cent on commercial properties while residential units attract 5.1 per cent. Also, exemption from GST on development rights is given to commercial units. The industry wants Government to treat commercial properties on par with residential projects and allow of exemption from development rights taxability. This will help many developers in Tier II and III cities, where a majority of projects are on a joint development model.

The revised GST scheme has brought a new definition of affordable housing. Units priced below Rs 45 lakh and have a carpet area of upto 90 sqm (in non-metropolitan cities/towns) or 60 sqm (in metropolitan cities) are categorised as affordable housing and are taxed 1 percent GST. “About 85 per cent of the housing units are priced between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 75 lakh. Therefore, the threshold limit should be increased to Rs 75 lakh,” said Rao.

On the procurement side,cement attract 28 per cent GST, RMC,steel, flooring, doors and windows, electrical, plumbing and sanitary items allattract 18 per cent. Cement constitutes a major component of construction cost (almost 10-15%) for any real estate project.

Contract services for governmentprojects attract 12 per cent GST while private contracts attract 18 per cent. “The Current rate of works contract services for commercial and residential projects other than affordable housing projects is 18 per cent. It should be brought down to 12 per cent,” said C Shekar Reddy, former Credai National president.

Denial of input tax credit implies increase in cost of doing business and investments becoming non- lucrative.This is forcing developers to pass such additional tax cost to the lessees byway of increase in lease rental charges. “GST has to be cut to keep the costs lower. If the property tax is lowered, more developer will come forward to take up rental properties,” said S Ram Reddy, CMD of SMR Holdings.

