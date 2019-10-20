Real life Army stories inspired Rakul to be an independent woman

By | Published: 7:59 pm

After sowing seeds in southern movie industry, Rakul Preet Singh went on to win hearts of Hindi audiences too in north with her female lead role in Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyar De. In her recent interview, she shared with media how and what made her to be a determined, active and gritty girl.

She even said there have been times when she beat up boys in the neighbourhood for any injustice caused to her.

As we all know, she made her way through southern cinema industry hailing from an Army background. When queried about what inspired and made her a strong and independent woman right from younger days, Rakul said that she used to had listen to a lot of real-life stories in the Army from her father.

“We used to travel a lot during my father’s stint in the Indian Army. The incidents I had seen and listened to since my childhood have made me a more stronger and independent woman. And the trait “discipline” had come to me from my father,” she said.

“The way I was nursed and brought up as a “tom boy” is also one of the reasons. Not only me, actors like Anushka Sharma and Sushmitha Sen in Bollywood too, who hailed from Army families, who are stronger and independent in their own way,” she added.

The glamorous girl from Delhi often gives major fashion goals. She has recently shared a series of pictures donning a chic, red outfit on her Instagram and Twitter handles.

After playing the female lead role Avantika in her recent outing Manmadhudu 2, Rakul kept herself busy with a slew of projects like Marjaavaan, SK 14 in Tamil which is being directed by R Ravi Kumar and Indian 2 being directed by S Shankar.