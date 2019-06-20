Real-life Mallesham an inspiration: Priyadarshi

By | Published: 8:36 pm 6:24 pm

From boisterous comedy to a serious role in Mallesham, actor Priyadarshi Pulikonda has yet again proved his versatility by breaking the stereotype image that he had been tagged since his earlier movies. He has now slided into the role of Chintakindi Mallesham with more ease.

“I could see my life in Mallesham’s journey. My seven-year journey with rejections aplenty, even at one phase, my parents too have denied rendering support which was painful to undergo. Understanding the life of rural innovator Mallesham, who strove to mechanise the process of Asu, manual processing of yarn, has given me practical view of plights of weaving community — the Padmashalis. His inspiration has helped me give my best to the role,” Priyadarshi said.

As Mallesham hits the theatres worldwide this Friday, the Pelli Chupulu actor shared some of his experiences on the movie. Directed and produced by Raj Rachakonda, the movie stars Ananya Nagalla, Chakrapani Ananda, Jagdish Pratap Bhandari, and Jhansi in the lead roles.

When the story of Mallesham was being made into film had reached Priyadarsi, the actor thought the movie would be a regular biopic. “But, it has much more than just a story of a handloom weaver, who is a school drop-out. After understanding the life of weavers, I could actually sense how much effort is being made into making a sari, ikat tradition that is being carried from ages,” Priyadarshi says.

Admitting that he is more a short-film artiste than a film actor, Priyadarshi added that the character of Mallesham has actually subdued his image in the movie which he has termed “a great and honest appreciation he received from audience” during a private screening of the film. “Ananya Nagalla, the lead actor, a newbie to the industry, has earned much appreciation for her acting. I heard that she outperformed me as the wife of Mallesham on-screen. I like such vulnerable roles,” Priyadarshi says.

From the role of Kaushik with his popular rant in Pelli Chupulu — Naa Saavu Nenu Sastha to now Mallesham, the journey is gratifying for him. “Stereotype roles for an actor are good to some extent, but it has to break at some point,” he concludes.