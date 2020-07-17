‘Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane a blessing from heaven’

By | Published: 2:04 pm

Madrid: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez described Zinedine Zidane as a “blessing from heaven” after he delivered the club their 34th La Liga title on Thursday.

Perez also said he believes Sergio Ramos will end his career at Madrid, despite uncertainty over the 34-year-old’s future, with his contract due to expire next year.

Madrid defeated Villarreal 2-1 at the empty Alfredo di Stefano Stadium to secure the victory they needed to clinch the title from Barcelona with one game left to play.

The trophy is Zidane’s 11th after 209 games in charge of Real Madrid.

“He has won a trophy every 19 games,” said Perez. “He is a blessing from heaven and hopefully he will be with us for a long time. People can criticise him as much as they want as long as he continues to win titles.”

On Ramos, Perez said: “I am sure Ramos will end his career at Madrid. Everyone should stay calm. He is more than a captain to us, he has led the team with enormous character.”