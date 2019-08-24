‘Realise your potential by breaking that comfort zone’

By | Published: 10:00 pm

Attempt the unattempted by breaking that comfort zone – perhaps, Samantha Akkineni has been tripping on this fitness mantra these days. She is one among those fitness freaks who constantly updates about her workouts on social media.

The Telugu star actor is a step ahead in posting such videos compared to her other contemporaries in the glamour field. It has been quite a while since her last social media message or a tweet came. A couple of days ago, the Oh! Baby star posted a fitness video where on her Instagram account.

As part of her fitness regime, Samantha is seen scaling a pole just with the help of her hands. “Never be afraid to try new things .. you will be surprised at what you’re capable of .. loving parkour @abhinavparkour #mightymouse,” she wrote. Soon after the post, Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar is the first to applaud Samantha, later followed by Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Pragya Jaiswal. Post the video, fans of Samantha are all seemed to have pumped up and some went on praising her ‘fitness guru”.

Another video of Samantha practising parkour is also uploaded on her Insta account. The actor, who is on a high with consecutive hits, feels that she would continue to do films in south and has no hopes of trying her hand at Bollywood movies. Although she had made a cameo appearance in Ekk Deewana Tha way back in 2012 under the direction of Gautham Menon, she hasn’t made any serious effort to play a full-length role in Hindi movies.