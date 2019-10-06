Realising the importance of mental health

By | Published: 12:44 am 1:22 pm

To be happy is everyone’s right. All the people around us don’t really need to cope with the growing pressures of this fast-moving world! We need to relax for a while, back each other for a shared happiness!

Back in late August 2018, Soumya Singh, Suparna Vontair and Gadha Thachapally, a group of Health Psychology post-graduate students of UoH, decided to create a platform for the student community of the campus, to address their mental health issues; problems that they might have to encounter on a daily basis. The core idea behind the group was to create a space for the students to exchange their concerns and move forward.

Soumya says that in a huge space like the university, quite often, people find themselves lonely or unable to fit in and she initially dealt with the same.

In a lot of ways, that inspired her to think of creating a space where everyone could be open without being judged and that’s how ‘Udhavi’ was born. Quite optimistic about the way forward, Soumya says that what started with a small group of students is now increasingly gaining momentum, and ‘Udhavi’ just hope to keep that going!

Udhavi stands for a ‘happier’ space where people are heard without any judgment. It is queer-friendly and is a space that is inclusive of all communities. The group conducts regular support group sessions, open mics and movie screenings raising awareness on the importance of mental well-being. Every meeting sees the participation of a minimum of 15-20 students.

Suparna says that she always felt the need of a support group, so many times in fact, when she felt depressed, lost and hopeless. This made her finally decide that she will create such a safe space for herself and all the others who felt the same. And the young health psychology student says that now she keeps bumping into students asking when the next session is going to be.

Suparna says that her biggest motivation to form ‘Udhavi’ was to push people to break their own barriers and talk about mental health. Currently, the team of ‘Udhavi’ includes Suparna, Yeshaswini, Kalpana, Shrinidhi, Vishal, Anwesa, and Marisha. These young students are out there with an initiative, carrying the message of love, joy and a peaceful co-existence.

