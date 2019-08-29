Reality mirrored through sculptures

By | Aishwarya Kruthiventi | Published: 9:16 pm 9:47 pm

Artists across the world try to make the world a better place by showcasing their priceless art in varied forms of an angel that is made of weapons given up by those who never want to commit crimes again or a group of ginormous figures that tell us how a new life is born.

Alfie Bradley’s ‘Knife Angel’ has swayed hundreds of people to give up violence. The masterpiece he created is breathtaking, the 27-foot-high-angel is made of more than 10,000 knives.

‘Building Bridges’ by Lorenzo Quinn shares a formula to make the world a better place. Friendship, wisdom, help, faith, hope, and love are the components to joyful people. They are personified in the six pairs of hands that build a bridge together.

Jason Decaires Taylor’s awe-inspiring underwater sculptures expose the most severe glitches of modern society for instance, being preoccupied with material wealth and being exposed to mass media’s influence.

The sculpture ‘Absorbed by Light’ by Gali Lucas and Karoline Hinz shows how people are always glued to their smartphones and forget there is life beyond technology. What else could illustrate our era better?