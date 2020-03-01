Reality TV is the new talent factory for Bollywood music

By | Published: 7:24 pm

Singing-based reality shows have been going on for years and have given some gems to the industry such as Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar. Such shows have proven to be great platforms for aspiring playback singers.

That just happened in the recently concluded Indian Idol 11. While Sunny Hindustani, Rohit Raut, Jannabi Das and Ankona Mukherjee were all vying for the coveted title, they got the ticket to Bollywood even before the show concluded in February.

Sunny, who also lifted the Indian Idol trophy, has started rolling in Bollywood. He was spotted by well-known composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan during the show and went behind the microphone for the song Jugnu from Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga. Along with him, Rohit and Ankona have also been given music offers by Himesh.

Jannabi also walked home with a music contract by Zingaat hitmakers Ajay-Atul.

“If you look around, each and every person is filled with talent. ‘Indian Idol’ is one such place that gives a huge platform for upcoming singers. Since the time my father established T-Series, we have believed and tried to bring forth new talent via our music label,” Bhushan Kumar, chairman and managing director, T-Series, told source.

Darshan, former participant of India’s Raw Star, got his Bollywood break in 2015 with Salman Khan-starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Since then he has given Bollywood hits like Chogada, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Odhani. He feels that reality TV shows are like national level competitions.

“You have to keep working hard, no matter what. You have to keep getting better because everyday the scene is changing and you need to adapt, you need to be true to your art then people will keep on loving you,” said Darshan.