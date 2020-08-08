Reality we don’t wish to see

By | Published: 8th Aug 2020 12:05 am 11:44 pm

The allegorical mode is as old as literature itself, from the ancient world to the present. An allegory is a hidden truth. John Bunyan’s Pilgrim’s Progress was an allegory of the human progress towards spiritual discovery. Edmund Spenser’s epic, The Faerie Queene was an allegory of the virtues of humanity, but a political allegory too. Nathaniel Hawthorne’s story, ‘Young Goodman Brown’ was also a spiritual allegory, about defying the divine law.

The allegory pushes us to read deeper and more intensively. It calls attention to something more, or what is not revealed by lazy or a literal reading. While the literary text communicates a tale or moral lesson on the surface, another meaning lurks underneath. It requires considerable work of exegeses to unearth this allegory. Allegories are social commentaries, capturing the follies of humanity, not directly as much as indicating or symbolising them.

Our Allegories, Ourselves

From the 20th century, the other Orwell classic, Animal Farm, serves as an allegory of the totalitarian (socialist/communist) state. Raising questions of power, egalitarianism and equality, the animal fable is an allegory for the human social order. What begins as an inviolable law, ‘all animals are equal’ manifests as another, ‘all animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others’, which captures the perversion of systems of law and governance.

1984 painted one of the bleakest visions of the future of mankind. Orwell predicted totalitarianism and unending tyranny: ‘If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face—for ever’. Governments, he prophesied, would want to rewrite histories and, therefore, control how and what we understand of our pasts: ‘Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past’.

William Golding’s Lord of the Flies is an allegory of the dirt beneath civilisation. The transformation of the boys into ‘savages’ implies that underneath the human visage lurks something primal. ‘And in the middle of them, with filthy body, matted hair, and unwiped nose, Ralph wept for the end of innocence, the darkness of man’s heart’, says Golding.

Yann Martel’s controversial Beatrice and Virgil, ostensibly an animal fable, was an allegory of the Holocaust. The fate of the animals serves as a stand-in for the fate of the Jews, and the violence of persecution and war was equated with the massacre of animal life.

Retrieving an Allegory

We do not yet have – not that I am aware of – an allegory that captures the social order’s blind belief, fantasy, unquestioning circulation of myths, questionable claims, misinformation and malice in the Covid age. Perhaps, it is time to retrieve one for the purpose.

Embryo’s and Idiots, Eremits and Friers

White, Black, and Grey, with all their trumperie,

Here Pilgrims roam, that stray’d so farr to seek

In Golgatha him dead, who lives in Heav’n;

And they who to be sure of Paradise

Dying put on the weeds of Dominic,

Or in Franciscan think to pass disguis’d;

then might ye see

Cowles, Hoods and Habits with their wearers tossed

And flutterd into Raggs, then Reliques, Beads,

Indulgences, Dispenses, Pardons, Bulls,

The sport of Winds: all these upwhirld aloft

Fly o’re the backside of the World farr off

Into a Limbo large and broad, since calld

The Paradise of Fools…

This set of lines occurs in Book III of John Milton’s Paradise Lost. It is, commentators agree, a satire on Catholics. It talks about a place for future fools.

The various colour-coded friars refer to Dominicans, Carmelites and Franciscans. Fools try to ensure their place in heaven by wearing, on their deathbed, the robes of any religious order. Or they buy religious relics for the same purpose. Cashing in on this desperation for salvation, religious leaders issue ‘‘Indulgences, Dispenses, Pardons, Bulls’. These were pardons, to free oneself from the punishment due to sins committed, sold by the Roman Catholic Church.

We can dismiss the above passage from Paradise Lost as an exclusively literary and even theological satire. But is that the case?

Quest for Solutions

In the context of social media commentaries, scientists’ contradictory pronouncements, and the worrying public acceptance of questionable statements about viruses, vectors and vaccines, the hope-and-aspiration market constructs a Paradise of Fools. The Paradise of Fools is a very real state of society. We can align the Paradise of Fools with moral panics, folk devils and messianic cult-heads. This Paradise is driven by a market economy thriving on feeling. The Paradise of Fools is first and foremost an affective public sphere: thriving on hope, cruel optimism and sentiments. This Paradise does not require evidence – it only requires an investment in public feelings.

Misleading allopaths, homoeopaths and psychopaths market miracle cures, dietary habits, cuisine, exercise regimes and rituals. Milton’s attack on the corrupt practices of the religious orders resonates even today: what with godmen of many shades (ranging from fifty shades of grey to outright black), the corruption of organised religion, and the flourishing ‘god market’ (Meera Nanda).

The absolute desperation which marks the quest for such solutions is no different from the Miltonic allegory. The capitalisation of idiocy that Milton locates in the religious order is now the domain of the market, the research organisation and the state, actively contributed to by the frenzied mass media, the so-called ‘outraged’ commentators on TV and the carefully plotted conspiracy theories. These render us ‘believers’ of some kind or the other.

In the Paradise of Fools, there is no place for scepticism or rational thought. These Paradises arise during social and political crises. In fact, the crises are engineered so that the otherwise nominally rational public is transformed into the membership of the Paradise through the circulation of hype and hope.

When Milton, writing during the time of the English Civil War and attendant unrest thought up the Paradise of Fools, he was signalling the loss of civic rationality, common sense and the manipulation of public opinion. We should worry that, in the guise of palliatives, we are being led into this Paradise. Allegories reveal a reality we don’t wish to see.

(The author is Professor, Department of English, University of Hyderabad)

