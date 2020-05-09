Really I have no idea what this pandemic is like: Miley Cyrus

By | Published: 3:30 pm

Los Angeles: Singer Miley Cyrus says her experience of the global COVID-19 crisis “is not like most everyone else’s” in the US.

The “Wrecking ball” hitmaker spoke to the WSJ Magazine. Cyrus said that her “unique” status is the reason she doesn’t have to face the day-to-day hurdles most have to go through.

“I know I’m in a unique position, and my experience with this pandemic is not like most everyone else’s in my country and around the world,” Cyrus, who is currently self-isolating with boyfriend Cody Simpson, said.

The singer says even though her life is on a pause she has no idea what this crisis is like.

She added: “My life has been pushed pause on, but really I have no idea what this pandemic is like… I am comfortable in my space and able to put food on my table and (I am) financially stable, and that’s just not the story for a lot of people.”

During lockdown, Cyrus has taken to social media to entertain fans with her “Bright Minded” Instagram Live series.