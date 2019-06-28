Realme 3 Pro gets slow-motion video recording support

By | Published: 4:39 pm

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has brought support for 240fps slow-motion video recording with a new software update to Realme 3 Pro.In addition, the company is adding swipe gestures from both sides as part of this revamped navigation mode, news portal GSMArena reported late on Thursday. This new feature, which comes with the latest June 2019 security patch, requires a 320MB download.

With this update, Realme 3 Pro will also get newer system apps which were recently added to other Realme smartphones with the Color OS 6 update.The device features a 6.3-inch FHD plus display with a dewdrop notch. It has a Snapdragon 710 SoC and an Adreno 616 GPU. It houses a 4,045 mAh battery and runs on Color OS 6.0, based on Android 9 Pie.

The smartphone has a 16MP primary sensor with a 5MP secondary sensor as part of the dual rear camera setup. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and uses a Micro-USB port for charging. It ships with a 20W VOOC 3.0 charger in the box.The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999.