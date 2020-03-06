Realme 6 series with 90Hz display, smart band launched in India

By | Published: 4:52 pm

Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Thursday launched its Realme 6 series smartphones powered by 90Hz “ultra smooth display” at a starting price of Rs 12,999 — in an empty Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here as the company took extra precaution and did not call the public owing to the growing new Coronavirus concerns.

Both Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro phone are powered by 64MP Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered quad camera, 30W flash charge which enables the 4,300mAh battery to be fast charged in 60 minutes and Realme UI based on Android 10 with new features. Realme also unveiled its smart band in India with features like 2.4cm large colour display, real-time heart rate monitor, USB direct charge, smart notifications, intelligent sports tracker personalised dial face, sleep quality monitor and Realme Link App.

“Both realme 6 and realme 6 Pro, have been manufactured in India based on our customer’s feedback,” said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India. “Thanks to our ‘Made in India’ capabilities, both realme 6 and 6 Pro will be available not only online, but also offline across our preferred partners at the same time,” he added.

There are a total of six variants in the Realme 6 series. While the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Realme 6 is priced Rs 12,999, the 6+128GB variant will cost Rs 14,999, while the 8+128GB variant is available at 15,999. The Realme 6 Pro will cost Rs 16,999, Rs 17,999 and Rs 18,999 for the 6+64, 6+128 and 8+128 variants, respectively.Realme 6 is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T chip which will be available in two colour options — comet white and comet blue.