Realme plans R&D centre in India soon

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:32 pm

Hyderabad: With an intention to provide India-centric innovations in its products, Oppo sub-brand Realme is looking at setting up its own research and development centre in India in the near future. Currently, the smartphone maker shares its R&D facility with Oppo in Hyderabad. Without divulging details on the location and time line for the facility, Realme’s top official informed that they are contemplating the idea of having their own centre in the country soon.

“We believe that both software and hardware are important components in a phone and while our research team in China does work on innovations but they are not India-specific. With our own centre in India we will be working on developing innovations that are India-centric as we pioneered our brand from India about a year back,” said Madhav Sheth, chief executive officer, Realme India. He was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of Realme C2 phone which will be available in stores in Hyderabad from June 15.

On being asked about the expansion plans of the smartphone brand, Sheth informed that they plan to make their phones available in 150 cities and 20,000 outlets by the end of 2019 from the current 50 cities and 8,000 outlets with Telangana having 158 stores. In terms of experience stores and kiosks, the company plans to have six exclusive stores in India and 50 kiosks located mostly in malls and multi-brand stores.

Commenting on the market share of Realme and the targets set, Sheth said, “We currently have 7 per cent market share in the overall smartphone users market in first quarter of 2019. And by the time we exit 2019, we are looking at having 10-15 per cent share in the 150 million users predicted users.”

Realme is looking to be among the first to launch 5G phones in India along with entering the premium segment in India with its X series phones by next month. In the last one year, the company has shipped 8 million phones and has 7 million active users.