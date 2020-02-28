Realme taunts Xiaomi, says GPS came 1st in their device

By | Published: 10:34 pm

Taking on Xiaomi once again, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has tweeted that despite Xiaomi claiming its next device would be the first phone in the world with India’s satellite navigation system (NavIC), Realme X50 Pro with 5G capabilities already supports India’s version of the Global Positioning System (GPS).

Sheth revealed that not only the first but the second phone in the world with NavIC support would also come from the house of Realme, set to be unveiled on March 5.“Yes, our ultimate flagship, #realmeX50Pro features #NavIC and even our upcoming phone will feature it as well. So World’s first, the World’s second, coming in a row, all for India. Plan to talk more on 5th March,” Sheth tweeted on Thursday.

Manu Kumar Jain, Manu Jain, Global Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, tweeted on February 25, “Glorious new chapter for tech in #India! Flag of India. Proud to announce that upcoming #Redmi phone will be 1st in the world to feature @isro’s #NavIC – Nation’s own satellite navigation system! Satellite”.

Jain also posted a photo with Sivan. The two top executives are engaged in a Twitter war for quite some time now. In May last year, both took to Twitter, starting with Jain’s Twitter outburst against Realme where he hit out at Realme 3 Pro that features Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, saying this is older than Snapdragon 675 used in Xiaomi’s latest device Redmi Note 7 Pro.