Realme X2 with 32MP selfie camera to launch on Sept 24

Beijing: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is all set to launch its new smartphone ‘Realme X2’ with a 32MP front-facing camera on September 24 in China.

The company shared a poster on Chinese social network Weibo showing off the X2’s rear design.

The post confirms that the device will adopt the 64MP camera seen on the Realme XT, which was recently launched in India.

The device is expected to come in two different RAM and storage options with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, GizmoChina reported.

The company’s Chief Marketing Officer Xu Qi Chase also posted an image on the Weibo account revealing that the phone will be available in at least two different colour variants.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone is likely to feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device would run on Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 custom skin on top. Connectivity features could include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C.