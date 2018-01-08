Realmsoffantasy for Byerly Turk Million

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: The Laxman Singh-trained Realmsoffantasy, is likely to repeat the performance, in the Byerly Turk Million (Grade III) 1200 metres, for fillies 3 year olds only, the major attraction of the races to be held here on Monday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Rutilant 1, Sunday Carnival 2, News O’Star 3

2. Air Salute 1, Nimble Mind 2, Excellent Hope 3

3. Meka’s 1, Alta Vita 2, Proclamation 3

4. Treasure Striker 1, Air Strike 2, Euro Zone 3

5. San Vinto 1, Escobar 2, Symbol Of Star’s 3

6. Like Wise 1, Aika Aika Aika 2, Western Wind 3

7. Realmsoffantasy 1, Catalonia 2, Fundamental Right 3

8. Mean Machine 1, Kohinoor Legend 2, Old Faithful 3

Day’s Best: Mean Machine

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.