By | Published: 10:56 pm

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar issued an order against S Madhava Reddy, a realtor, under the Preventive Detention Act here on Monday.

Madhava Reddy (50), a resident of Old Bowenpally was involved in several cases along with his associates including a murder and harassment of women. He was arrested on February 7, by the Bowenpally police and is currently lodged at the Central Prison in Chanchalguda, where the order was executed on him.