Realtor ends life in Hyderabad

Published: 10:57 pm

Hyderabad: A realtor was found hanging in his office in Nagole here on Tuesday morning. Police suspect he committed suicide following dispute with his business partners.

The victim E Yadagiri (55) hanged himself with a rope from the ceiling fan in his office cabin. The support staff who found him dead informed the police.

The Chaitanyapuri police reached the spot and took up investigating. Yadagiri’s daughter alleged he committed suicide due to harassment from his business partners. Officials said based on further investigation, necessary action will be taken.

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital and was handed over to the family in the evening.

