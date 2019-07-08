Realtor evading arrest caught by Hyderabad Police

By | Published: 11:10 pm

Hyderabad: A special team of the Central Crime Station (Hyderabad Detective Department) caught a realtor who was on the run and had nine non-bailable warrants against him.

Apart from the warrants registered at the Jubilee Hills police station, Mirza Khader Baig alias Samar was also booked in two other cases — one in Telangana and the other in Mumbai. The Detective Department was trying to nab Samar who was absconding for several years. Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty rewarded the team, headed by Inspector RG Siva Maruthi, and Special Team-II, CCS, for accomplishing the task.