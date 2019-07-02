Realtor found dead in suspicious circumstances in Nalgonda

By | Published: 6:58 pm

Nalgonda: Soma Keshavulu (36), a realtor, was found dead in his house at Chaithanyapuri Colony in Nalgonda town under suspicious circumstances.

According to Nalgonda DSP Gangaram, quoting the victim’s wife Swathi, Keshavulu used to watch the TV in the hall leaving his wife and kids sleeping in their bedroom with the door locked from outside in order to avoid the disturbance to them from the TV sound. However, in the wee hours of Tuesday, she woke up at 3.30 am and called up their neighbours to open the door as she got no response from her husband who was allegedly watching TV in the hall. The neighbours forced open the door of the house only to find Keshavulu lying dead on the floor in the hall.

On being informed, Nalgonda Town-I police rushed and inspected the spot and sent the body to district government hospital for autopsy. The police are suspecting that the realtor was strangled to death by unidentified persons and the incident would have taken place between 11 pm and 3 am on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. As chilli powder was sprayed around the body, the police believe that it could be a pre-meditated murder.

The DSP, who inspected the spot, said a case of suspicious death was registered and the investigation was entrusted to Nalgonda Town-II police which is underway.

